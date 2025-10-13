Trump reveals Witkoff discussed 'a lot of interesting things' at meeting with Putin

NEW YORK, October 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, discussed "a lot of interesting things" during a five-hour meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"In five hours, he came out. I said, ‘What the hell were you talking about for five hours?’ And he says, ‘Just a lot of interesting things,’" Trump said during his speech at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, which was broadcast by Fox News.

Officially, Witkoff serves as the US Special Envoy for the Middle East, but he is particularly trusted by the White House host. He was the first representative of the new administration to visit Russia after Trump took office in January 2025. His first visit took place on February 11, when he traveled to Moscow to bring back US citizen Marc Fogel, who had been convicted in Russia of drug smuggling and pardoned by Putin shortly before the trip. On April 25, Witkoff visited Moscow for a second time to meet with the Russian leader.