Hamas’ military wing pledges to honor Gaza deal if Israel meets terms

CAIRO, October 13. /TASS/. The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, declared its readiness to follow the terms of the agreement reached with Israel to halt hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

"We announce our commitment to the agreed-upon deal and its timeline, provided the occupying [Israeli] forces also abide," the military wing stated on its Telegram channel.

The Al-Qassam Brigades described the Gaza deal as "a result of the resilience of the [Palestinian] people and the resistance fighters."

On October 6, delegations from Israel and Hamas resumed indirect negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Turkey to address the situation in Gaza. On October 9, the conflicting parties signed an agreement to implement the first phase of a Gaza peace plan previously proposed by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect at 9:00 a.m. GMT (12:00 p.m. Moscow time) on October 10. The Gaza peace summit is scheduled for October 13 in Sharm el-Sheikh to mark the signing of the deal.