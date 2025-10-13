Trump thinks Putin 'is going to settle' Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON, October 13. /TASS/. US leader Donald Trump believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually settle the Ukraine conflict.

"I really think that President Putin would look great if he got this settled, and I think he's going to settle it," Trump said while on board Air Force One to the Middle East.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin in an interview on Sunday that while Russia is ready for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, and US President Donald Trump, too, maintains the political will for that, Kiev and Europe are reluctant to do anything toward that end.