North Korea shows missile systems, tanks, howitzers at parade in Pyongyang — KCNA

SEOUL, October 11. /TASS/. A column of Chongma-20 main battle tanks, self-propelled artillery installations, hypersonic missiles and strategic nuclear forces complexes marched through Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea on October 10, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

All types and branches of the armed forces, as well as the latest models of modern weapons, took part in the parade. It began with an orchestra performance, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walked around the guard of honor and flag bearers, who held the banners of the key units of the Korean People's Army. An artillery salute of 21 volleys took place.

A column of strategic forces marched in front of the stands, entrusted, as KCNA points out, with a "nuclear sword," and a column of special forces units. The solemn event was attended by representatives of the "mountain rifle troops intended for operations behind enemy lines." KCNA compares them to "a dagger to stab an opponent in the heart." A column of "foreign operations units" that helped the Russian army during the liberation of the Kursk Region marched through the main square of the DPRK.

"After the column of Chongma-20 main battle tanks, which have a powerful striking force and a reliable protection system, a column of 155 mm self-propelled howitzers passed through the square, showing the power of artillery, the first among the [other] branches of our army," says the KCNA. On October 10, the viewers could also see the world's only multiple launch rocket systems with 600-mm rockets, which the agency called an example of the "advanced weapons of Juche Korea."

"[During the parade], columns of missiles with a hypersonic gliding warhead and complexes of medium-range hypersonic ballistic missiles passed through the square," KCNA notes. The jubilation of the audience reached its peak when a column of Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missiles, "the most powerful strategic complex of nuclear forces," appeared in front of them, KCNA notes.