Conflict with US roots in Washington's ‘oil dependence’ — Venezuela's envoy to UN

UN, October 11. /TASS/. Venezuela's permanent representative to the United Nations Samuel Moncada said that the conflict between his country and the United States was fabricated by Washington because of its "dangerous dependence" on oil.

"The conflict doesn't exist. It is being manufactured by the United States. And the reason is as follows: there is another dangerous addiction that remains unspoken here. This is the addiction to oil. The United States is desperate to control all of the sources of oil around the world, and it believes that Venezuelan oil belongs to it," Moncada told the UN Security Council.

According to him, this "desperate dependence" forces the United States to violate all norms of international law, as it has already done in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan. "If Venezuela did not have oil, the imminent military threat would not exist," the diplomat stressed.

Moncada said that the US plan is clear: to overthrow the legitimate president of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro to "install a puppet regime" and turn the country into a colony. "Without presenting any evidence, the government of the United States is appointing itself both judge and executioner against an entire people. International law, however, also applies to the United States," he concluded.