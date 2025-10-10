European Commission confirms lack of decisions to seize Russian assets

BRUSSELS, October 10. /TASS/. No practical decisions were made on expropriation of Russian assets under the so-called "reparation loan" scheme, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis said at a press conference after the EU finance ministers meeting.

"We began this morning with discussions on the reparation loan to Ukraine. The loan would be funded by the cash balances from immobilized Russian Central Bank assets and to be repaid only if and when Ukraine receives reparations from Russia," the commissioner said.

"We had a constructive discussion and we are able to clarify several important questions. And on this basis the Commission will continue to work intensively at a technical level, closely with the member-states to move this file forward," he noted.

"And we are working in cooperation and coordination with our international partners. I expect we will continue discussions with our G7 partners," the Commissioner added.