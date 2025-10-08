Georgian PM calls on US to condemn recent riots in South Caucasus country

TBILISI, October 8. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has called on the US Department of State to condemn the October 4 attempt to overthrow the South Caucasus nation’s government to prove that Washington was not involved.

"I call on the US Department of State to clearly condemn the attempt to topple the government, effectively proving to the Georgian people that the Department of State has no interests related to our country," Kobakhidze stated at a briefing.

The Georgian prime minister stressed that "the Department of State has to prove that it does not act under the influence of the so-called ‘deep state,’ but in the objective interests of the American people; and condemning the government overthrow attempt would be the easiest way to prove this."

An opposition rally took place in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on October 4, when the country was holding local elections. The organizers had announced plans to overthrow the government. After they called on protesters "to take hold of the keys to the presidential palace," some demonstrators marched to the residence, located nearby. They knocked down fences but were pushed back by riot police who used water cannons and tear gas. Police detained five initiators of the rally for calling to topple the government and organizing group violence. They are facing up to nine years in prison. Another 18 rioters were also detained.