UN welcomes possible dialogue between Russia, US on nuclear arms control

UN, October 6. /TASS/. The United Nations welcomes any efforts aimed at controlling and limiting nuclear arsenals, including possible dialogue between Russia and the United States, said spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric, commenting on the reaction of US President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend compliance with restrictions under the New Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (New START Treaty).

"We welcome any and all efforts towards the controlling of and the limiting of nuclear arsenal," Dujarric said.

Earlier, Trump, responding to a question from TASS, said that Putin's proposal on the New START Treaty "sounds like a good idea." On September 22, Putin said that Moscow, after the New START Treaty expires in February, is ready to continue to adhere to the quantitative restrictions for another year. However, he stressed, this measure is viable only if Washington does the same.

"I think the Secretary General has been very clear in wanting to see a world free of nuclear weapons. But there are very important agreements in place, and we want them to be supported," Dujarric added.