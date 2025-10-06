Ukraine's reliance on Starlink makes it vulnerable — former commander-in-chief

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Failures in the Starlink satellite communications system have revealed a glaring vulnerability in Ukraine's defenses, showing how dependent it is on Western space technology, former commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny said in an article he contributed to Ukrainian defense portal Militarny.

"In March 2025, for the first time, a global malfunction of the Starlink communication system occurred, and on March 15, 2025, Starlink temporarily glitched along the entire front line. All this has demonstrated our glaring vulnerability," he said.

"Reliance on foreign aid also poses risks to autonomy and efficiency. Such dependence on satellite data supplies sometimes becomes an element of pressure on our country," he said referring to the suspension in the transfer of American intelligence in the spring of 2025, which significantly limited Ukraine’s capabilities of both in striking with Western weapons and in defense.

Starlink satellite communications have been disrupted several times in recent months. The last such major episode was the shutdown of the system along the entire front line on September 15.