European Parliament to hold two votes of no-confidence in European Commission

BRUSSELS, October 3. /TASS/. The European Parliament will for the first time in history conduct two votes of no-confidence in the European Commission on October 9, a European Parliament spokesperson said at a briefing.

"On Monday, hearings will be held on two votes of no-confidence in the European Commission, and the European Commission chief will address the meeting. Voting will take place on Thursday," the official said.

It is the far-left and far-right parties, including France’s Les Patriotes (The Patriots) party led by Florian Philippot, that call for a vote of no-confidence. The right-wing forces accuse European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of corruption and lack of transparency, while the left blame her for undermining the green agenda and failing to respond to the situation in the Gaza Strip. Both radical blocs criticize von Leyen for neglecting the EU’s foreign policy interests regarding the tariff deal with the US and the signing of free trade agreements with Latin American nations. The chances are low that the parliament will pass the vote of no-confidence because the European Commission chief retains broad support among members of the leading parties that hold a majority in the European Parliament.

According to European experts, the key question is not whether the European Commission will be dissolved, but how many lawmakers will vote against von Leyen. On July 10, 175 out of the body’s 719 members voted against the commission’s policies in a similar vote.

The only time when the powers of the European Commission were terminated early was during a corruption scandal in 1999. Back then, Commission President Jacques Santer decided to step down without waiting for a vote of no-confidence.