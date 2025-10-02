Costa, von der Leyen pledge Kiev 'tech edge' on battlefield

STOCKHOLM, October 2. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Antonio Costa promised Vladimir Zelensky to "launch a new program" that would allegedly give Kiev a "tech edge" in the conflict, according to their posts on X, which have the same exact wording.

"Soon, we will launch a new program to give Ukraine the tech edge it needs on the battlefield," the EU officials wrote, attaching a photo of them with Zelensky on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen, which centered on the issue of confrontation with Russia. They did not specify whether they were referring to the previously mentioned plans to involve Ukraine in the European "drone wall" project or to plans to deploy new factories in the country to produce strike weapons to replace those previously destroyed.

Costa and von der Leyen have once again argued that Kiev's "partners" have "the will and the means to continue supporting Ukraine."