Belgium demands legal guarantees from EU before tapping into frozen Russian assets

STOCKHOLM, October 2. /TASS/. Belgium continues to oppose the use of seized Russian assets under its jurisdiction, demanding full legal guarantees from the leaders of all EU countries regarding the kingdom's financial risks, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever told reporters upon his arrival at the European Political Community summit.

He called on other EU countries to increase their funding for Kiev and transform the "coalition of the willing" into a "coalition of the paying." De Wever stated that if all countries in this coalition contribute, there will be no need for the use of seized assets.

De Wever said that Brussels needs the leaders of all EU countries to give written assurances that they will share all financial risks, confirming that his country opposes the use of the approximately 200 bln euros of Russian sovereign assets held on the Euroclear platform in Belgium, which "generate revenue and taxes."

"I explained to my colleagues yesterday that I want their signature saying, if we take it (seized Russian assets - TASS), we use it, we're all going to be responsible if it goes wrong," he said.

De Wever reiterated that he has not yet received financial guarantees from EU countries. The Prime Minister also called on other EU countries to be "fully transparent" about Russian assets located on their territory. Other Western countries, he claims, hold "no less" than what sits in Belgium.

Previously, the European Commission estimated the volume of frozen Russian assets in Europe at 210 billion euros, claiming that 95% are located in Belgium.

Should Russian sovereign assets be illegally expropriated, the financial risks include a massive seizure of Belgian assets worldwide based on Russian-initiated lawsuits seeking compensation for the stolen assets.