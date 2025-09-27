Trump asks Supreme Court to review ban on birthright citizenship — CNN

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to review the constitutionality of his executive order restricting birthright citizenship, CNN reported.

"The lower court’s decisions invalidated a policy of prime importance to the president and his administration in a manner that undermines our border security," the TV channel quoted excerpts from the appeal filed with the Supreme Court.

"Those decisions confer, without lawful justification, the privilege of American citizenship on hundreds of thousands of unqualified people," the materials said.

Trump signed an executive order restricting the granting of US citizenship by birthright after his inauguration on January 20. The order was presented as restoring the meaning and significance of American citizenship. It prohibited government agencies from granting citizenship to children of parents who were in the United States illegally at the time of the child's birth.