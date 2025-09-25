No need for NATO states to immediately shoot down Russian planes in their airspace — Rutte

NEW YORK, September 25. /TASS/. NATO countries should assess the threat rather than immediately attempt to shoot down Russian aircraft in case of airspace violations, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said during an interview with CNN.

"If there are airspace incursions, ultimately you can take the toughest decision, if necessary, if your people are threatened, yes, if not, you will escort these planes out of your [airspace]," he said.

"Our military commanders, our fighter jet pilots, they can do what is necessary to keep our people safe. If there is no direct threat, they will escort these planes out of allied airspace," Rutte added. "If <...> these planes are a dire threat, they can move up in the escalation ladder." When asked by the journalist whether this meant attempting to shoot down the mentioned aircraft, Rutte replied, "If necessary." Rutte emphasized that, in his view, a "calm and collective reaction by NATO" is needed.

The alliance’s secretary general disagreed with the approach that extreme measures should be taken immediately in case of an airspace violation. According to him, it is necessary to "always assess the danger at that moment." Rutte assured that there are no disagreements within the alliance on this matter.

On September 23, during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump affirmatively answered a question from reporters about whether NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft should they violate their airspace. When asked whether the US was prepared to assist its NATO allies in this matter, Trump explained that it "depends on the circumstances.".