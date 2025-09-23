Trump retains option for new sanctions against Russia, arms supplies to Ukraine — Rubio

UN, September 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump retains the possibility of further tightening sanctions against Russia and supplying new weapon systems to Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated.

"And as he [Trump] has said repeatedly, he has before him the opportunity and the options of imposing additional economic costs on the Russian Federation if necessary in order to bring this [the conflict in Ukraine] to an end," he said during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine.

He stated that Trump has the option "in some circumstances, to sell defensive weaponry and potentially offensive weaponry," which would be directed to Ukraine.