Sino-Russian cooperation in nuclear energy helps whole world — Chinese MFA

BEIJING, September 23. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian cooperation in the area of nuclear energy plays a key role in relations between the two countries and is an overall good for the entire world, the press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"China and Russia maintain a comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, while cooperation in the nuclear sector is one of the traditional priority areas of interaction between the two countries," the ministry said in a commentary to TASS on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry, as well as the upcoming World Atomic Week that will kick off in Moscow on September 25.

Beijing and Moscow consistently promote cooperation in the area of peaceful use of nuclear energy for mutual benefit, the commentary reads. It expresses confidence that China and Russia, through joint efforts, will "make an even greater contribution to the safe development of global nuclear energy," and that this process is in the interests of not only the two countries but the entire world.

In this way, Beijing and Moscow contribute to the technical modernization of the world, "playing a constructive role in achieving the goals of global sustainable development," the ministry noted.

"China congratulates Russia's nuclear industry on the progress it achieved over the past 80 years. We wish the World Atomic Week [in Moscow] events are successfully held," the Chinese Foreign Ministry concluded.