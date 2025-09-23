China supports extension of nuclear weapons treaty between Russia, United States — MFA

BEIJING, September 23. /TASS/. China values Russia’s commitment to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) as it backs continued compliance from Moscow and Washington to curb such weapons, Spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Guo Jaikun said at a news briefing on Tuesday.

"China appreciates the constructive attitude shown by the Russian side. As for the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty between the United States and Russia, China maintains a consistent stance that, as the two states with the largest nuclear arsenals, the United States and Russia should effectively honor their special priority commitments on nuclear disarmament and prolong the implementation of the New START Treaty," the Chinese diplomat said.

According to Guo, the two nations should continue to cut their nuclear arsenals in a verifiable and legally binding way. "This, too, is what the international community widely expects," he concluded.

At a meeting of the Security Council on Monday, President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is prepared to continue observing the core provisions of the New START Treaty for one year after it expires in February 2026. Moscow’s continued adherence to the treaty’s limits depends on whether Washington does the same, the president stressed.