US to protect Poland, Baltics if relations with Russia escalate, Trump says

WASHINGTON, September 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has told the White House press pool that the US will provide assistance in the defense of Poland and the Baltic states if relations with Russia escalate.

"Yeah, I will," he said, replying to a question on the matter.

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command announced the destruction of several objects identified as unmanned aerial vehicles that had violated national airspace. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, nineteen violations of the country’s airspace were reported overnight to September 10. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, launching consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The agency expressed its readiness to hold consultations with Poland regarding the incident.