MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has introduced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian and foreign individuals and entities. Among those listed are Evgenia Gutsul, head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy, and Pierre de Gaulle, the grandson of Charles de Gaulle, the first president of the French Fifth Republic. The corresponding decrees were published on Zelensky’s official website.

In total, the lists include 66 individuals and 13 companies. The sanctions traditionally involve the freezing of assets on Ukrainian territory, annulment of licenses, prohibition of the transfer of intellectual property, termination of trade agreements, and the revocation of all Ukrainian state awards.

Alongside Gutsul, the list names another 10 Moldovan politicians. Among the Russian figures mentioned are Ekaterina Mizulina, head of the Safe Internet League; Andrei Kikot, First Deputy Interior Minister; and Kirill Logvinov, Director of the Department of International Organizations at Russia’s Foreign Ministry.