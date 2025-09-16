EU not to deliver 19th package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow — media

BRUSSELS, September 16. /TASS/. The European Commission will not present the next package of anti-Russian sanctions on September 17 as planned, with the announcement indefinitely postponed, Politico reported, citing a European diplomat and an official from one of the bloc’s member states.

According to them, the announcement of the 19th package of restrictions "is no longer expected to be presented on Wednesday." The Commission has not indicated new possible dates for the official launch of the sanctions.

Politico notes that the delay is linked to the EU shifting its focus from imposing new measures against Russia to pressuring Slovakia and Hungary to "cut their reliance on Russian oil."

On September 15, Trump said he was ready to impose sanctions against Russia, but on condition that Europe does it first, because, according to him, it is unacceptable for Washington to act against Moscow in full, while European countries continued to buy Russian oil.

Another condition is the introduction of 50-100% import duties on China. According to Trump, such measures will help put an end to the Ukrainian crisis, after which the tariffs can be lifted.