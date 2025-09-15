AmCham CEO calls Putin-Trump meeting positive signal for US companies

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska was a positive signal for US businesses interested in working in Russia, Robert Agee, CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), said in an interview with TASS.

"Of course, we very positively assess any contacts between the presidents of our countries. In Alaska, I believe, a very important understanding was reached regarding the need for a sustainable truce [in Ukraine], and not just a ceasefire. This is a very good signal, and – as I have repeatedly said – a peace agreement is the condition under which businesses will be able to resume their normal operations with Russian partners in Russia," he said.

"Therefore, we perceive both the fact of the meeting itself and its results very positively, and, of course, we are very pleased that Alaska was chosen as the venue for the meeting – such a very beautiful symbol of Russian-American relations," Agee stressed.

The meeting between Putin and Trump took place on August 15 at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The conversation lasted about three hours: one-on-one in the limo of the American leader on the way to the main meeting place and in a three-on-three format. Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also took part in the meeting from the Russian side, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff participated from the American side. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict had become the main topic of the summit.