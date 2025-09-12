Ukraine’s border service says no activity seen on country’s borders amid Zapad drills

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Ukraine sees no activity along its borders amid the Zapad 2025 Russia-Belarus joint drills, Ukrainian State Border Service spokesman Andrey Demchenko said.

"We don’t observe any activity toward our border, including stemming from these drills. We have not seen any grouping being formed on our border," he said in an interview with the Rada television channel.

The Zapad 2025 exercise kicked off on Friday, September 12, and will run until September 16. Poland has closed its border with Belarus due to these drills.