Trump demands Netanyahu commit not to strike Qatar again — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has demanded a commitment from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike Qatar again, the Axios portal said, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, "Netanyahu didn't consult Trump or any of his top advisers until missiles were in the air. The strike infuriated the White House and alarmed leaders in the region and around the world."

On September 9, Trump held two phone calls with Netanyahu to discuss the strike on Qatar, the sources told Axios. "It's unacceptable. I demand that you do not repeat it," the sources quoted Trump as saying.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US leader had a tense phone conversation with Netanyahu where he expressed displeasure with the strike on Doha. Trump was also frustrated that he had found out about the attack not from Israel but from the US military.

On September 9, a series of explosions rocked the capital of Qatar. Shortly afterwards, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the military, with the support of the General Security Service and Israel’s air force, had carried out strikes on Hamas representatives.

Majed bin Mohammed al Ansari, advisor to the Qatari prime minister and Foreign Ministry spokesman, confirmed that Israel is responsible for the attack. According to the emirate’s Interior Ministry, a security staff member was killed in the attack and several other people were wounded. The agency emphasized that the situation in Doha is stable.

In turn, the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas denied media reports about the deaths of members of the movement’s negotiating delegation, admitting that six people, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, one of the movement’s leaders in the enclave, and a Qatari security services staffer, were the victims of the attack. According to Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel, members of the Hamas political cabinet were attacked during a meeting discussing the US proposal on settling the conflict in the embattled enclave.