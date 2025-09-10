Israel attacks Houthi defense ministry, general staff in Sanaa — source

DUBAI, September 10. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes delivered a strike on several Houthi sites in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, including the buildings of the Defense Ministry and the General Staff, a source in the movement told TASS.

"Israeli strikes targeted the Defense Ministry and the General Staff," he said. "These buildings were the main target of the attack. Relevant agencies are to assess damage and gather information about casualties."

In his words, the strikes also targeted a fuel storage facility and a military site in Sanaa’s city center. One more attack occurred in a district housing the Houthi-controlled finance ministry.