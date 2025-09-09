Iraq calls for emergency session of Arab League to talk over Israeli strike on Qatar

TUNIS, September 9. /TASS/. Iraq, as the chair country of the Arab League summit, has called to convene an emergency meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers to discuss the Israeli strike on the capital of Qatar, the office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani said after his telephone conversation with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

"Iraq, as chairman of the Arab League summit, has called for convening an urgent meeting of Arab foreign ministers, as well as for work to convene a meeting of leaders and representatives of the Arab and Islamic countries within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York this month," it said in a statement.