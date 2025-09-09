US envoy to NATO believes EU troops could provide security guarantees for Kiev

NEW YORK, September 9. /TASS/. US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker said he believes European troops could provide the security guarantees Kiev is demanding.

"I think there is a necessity to have European troops there, as whether there are peacekeepers, whether there are trainers, whatever role - I think it’s going to be important to provide those security guarantees," Whitaker told Fox Business.

In his view, such guarantees would enable Vladimir Zelensky to reach a deal if he acknowledges that the war cannot continue.

European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky attended the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris on September 4. At a press conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the 26 member states of the coalition had confirmed their readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace agreement is in place. He added that several other countries are still considering their stance, bringing the total number of participants at the meeting to 35.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that NATO forces would become legitimate targets for the Russian army if they appeared in Ukraine. He also noted that once long-term peace agreements are reached, there would be no need for Western countries to deploy troops there.