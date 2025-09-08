Mexican drug cartel underwent drone training in Ukraine — newspaper

MEXICO CITY, September 8. /TASS/. Members of Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) underwent training in Ukraine to operate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in combat conditions, the Mexican newspaper Milenio reported, citing sources in Jalisco state law enforcement agencies.

According to the outlet, CJNG militants traveled to Ukraine, where they learned modern warfare methods, including the use of drones to carry out precision strikes. The training reportedly took place in an active conflict zone, giving cartel members direct exposure to real combat. Their movement in pairs, use of cover, handling of weapons, and retreat tactics reflect skills associated with high-intensity battlefields.

New milestone in cartel warfare

Milenio notes that the growing use of drones by Mexican cartels marks a turning point in the country’s struggle against organized crime. Violence once defined by armored vehicles, automatic weapons, and roadside ambushes is now shifting toward drone warfare – a tactic previously associated mainly with military forces and insurgent groups.

The CJNG is already deploying UAVs in clashes with rival cartels and government troops, using them for airstrikes in remote regions. According to Milenio, the group is forming specialized combat units of at least ten members, each capable of operating two explosive-laden drones at once. Their tactics increasingly resemble those of guerrilla organizations.

The cartel has also established a dedicated drone operator unit. Some members wear distinctive patches reading "Menchola Special Forces" at the top, "CJNG" at the bottom, and displaying a UAV with the inscription "R3" in the center.

The drones in use are civilian models. Reports highlight the DJI Matrice 300 RTK, which has also been employed in Ukraine to drop anti-tank grenades, as one of the UAVs adapted by the cartel for combat.