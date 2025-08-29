Israel readies for offensive on Gaza City — IDF

CAIRO, August 29. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has begun preparations for an offensive in Gaza City, with intensive combat raging on its outskirts, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said.

"We’ve begun preparations for switching to an offensive on Gaza and are already moving to its first stages. Intensive fighting is currently underway on the approaches to the city," he wrote in Arabic on his page on the X social network. Adraee also vowed that the IDF "will intensify strikes" on Gaza and threatened units from the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas with a "total defeat" should they switch to guerilla warfare.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF declared Gaza City a dangerous combat zone and announced that daily tactical pauses in military activity will cease to apply there. The military emphasized that this decision was made "based on an assessment of the situation on the ground and on the directives of the political leadership" of the country.

On August 8, Israel’s war cabinet approved a plan to take control of the entire Gaza City via an operation it dubbed Gideon’s Chariots II. On August 20, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz endorsed the plan to capture Gaza City, and on August 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also signed off on the proposed strategy.