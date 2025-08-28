UN Security Council extends mandate of peacekeepers in Lebanon through end of 2026

UN, August 28. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has extended the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission for a final time, as it will now expire on December 31, 2026, a TASS correspondent reports.

The document was prepared by France and adopted by the Security Council unanimously. According to the resolution, the Security Council extended "for a final time the mandate of UNIFIL as set out by resolution 1701 (2006) until 31 December 2026 and to start an orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal from 31 December 2026 and within one year."

The document states that the liquidation of UNIFIL will begin after the completion of the drawdown and withdrawal phase, and for the period of liquidation it will be authorized to "retain a limited guard capability to protect UNIFIL’s personnel, facilities and assets in close coordination with the Lebanese armed and security forces."

The Security Council resolution also requests the UN Secretary-General to "to explore, by 1 June 2026, options for the future of the implementation of resolution 1701 (2006) after the withdrawal of UNIFIL, including options for assistance in respect of security and monitoring of the Blue Line and the ways to enhance the support to the LAF redeployment in South of Litani River through United Nations’ tools."

The Lebanese government will consider on September 2 a plan for a phased disarmament of all paramilitary groups in the country, including Hezbollah, in accordance with the requirements of the United States and Israel.

Under the plan, Israel will begin withdrawing troops from the five border areas remaining under its control after the conflict in 2024 in exchange for the transfer by Shiite detachments of 50% of its missile arsenal to the Lebanese army.