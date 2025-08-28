Republika Srpska to raise question of its right to self-determination — president

BELGRADE, August 28. /TASS/. President of Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina), Milorad Dodik, has announced the entity’s intention to bring up the issue of its right to self-determination as a referendum on confidence in the entity’s leadership is scheduled for this autumn.

"Republika Srpska will position itself in accordance with our right to self-determination," the head of Republika Srpska stated in an interview with the Belgrade-based newspaper Politika. According to him, the referendum will not directly address the entity’s independence but will serve as a "serious prelude" on the path towards it. Dodik also described himself as a "dangerous witness for many."

As per the General Framework Agreement for Peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina, also known as the Dayton Agreement, Bosnia and Herzegovina is composed of two entities: the Muslim-Croat Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (approximately 51% of the country’s territory) and Republika Srpska (about 49% of the territory), along with the Brcko District. The three primary ethnic groups — Bosniaks (Slavs converted to Islam), Serbs (Orthodox Christians), and Croats (Catholics) — are represented proportionally in the government.

On August 6, the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina terminated Dodik’s mandate as president of Republika Srpska due to his conviction and ordered an early election. Earlier, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Appeals Panel of the Court upheld the first-instance verdict, sentencing Dodik to six years in prison and banning him from engaging in political activities for refusing to comply with the decisions of High Representative Christian Schmidt. Later, the decision to imprison Dodik was replaced with a monetary fine. In response, he announced a referendum on confidence in the leadership of Republika Srpska.

The vote is scheduled for October 25. Dodik stated that during the voting, residents of the entity will be asked whether they support key decisions in Bosnia and Herzegovina being made by Schmidt. The Republika Srpska President also expressed readiness to hold a vote on the entity’s autonomy in case of further attempts to pressure the Bosnian Serbs.