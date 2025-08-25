Trump has allowed consequences for Russia, if Putin-Zelensky meeting never takes place

WASHINGTON, August 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has admitted that Russia will face consequences, if a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky does not take place.

"There would be very big consequences, but we'll see what happens. There might be very big consequences, because this [conflict] is something that has to end," he told reporters at the beginning of a meeting at the White House with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung.

On August 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a meeting between the Russian president and Zelensky was not planned. According to the Russian diplomat, Putin will be ready for it when there is an agenda for it.