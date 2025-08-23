Finnish president hopes relations with Russia to mend after special operation in Ukraine

STOCKHOLM, August 23. /TASS/. Relations between Finland and Russia will be restored after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in an interview with the public broadcaster Yle.

He hopes that new relations with Russia will be very practical.

In an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on August 19 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed Stubb with a reminder that although Finland had legally established its status of permanent neutrality, this did not become an obstacle to joining NATO, which considers Russia an enemy.