Belarusian president denies claims country plans to war against Ukraine alongside Russia

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. Minsk does not plan to attack Ukraine and will go to war only if attacked, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

He was commenting on rumors claiming that if America fails to broker a deal between Kiev and Moscow, Belarus will attack Ukraine from the north and fight alongside Russia.

"No way. Why would we do that? That’s never been our aim. There is only one scenario where we would go to war - if someone attacks us. Then we’d fight, using any means. At this point, we don’t see that Ukraine wants to wage war against us," Lukashenko told reporters in a video released by the Pool of the First Telegram channel, which is close to the Belarusian presidential press service.