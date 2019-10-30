Russia will welcome Hungary’s joining TurkStream project — Putin

BUDAPEST, October 30. /TASS/. Russia will welcome participation of Hungary in the TurkStream gas pipeline project, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a press conference after talks with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

"Regarding the timeline for Hungary’s connection to the TurkStream, as far as I perceive, and the Prime Minister will correct me, if I am wrong, participation in this project is interesting for Hungary from the standpoint of supporting its energy security and increasing its role in the European energy sector at large. We would only welcome it, if this takes place," Putin stated.

Activities on the TurkStream gas pipeline project with Bulgaria and Serbia will be completed by the end of next year, the Russian president informed.

"We will complete the whole TurkStream at the turn of this year. We have already finished work in respect of the Black Sea and will complete the work onshore. We will complete activities together with Bulgarian and Serbian partners approximately at the end of the next year," the president reported.

The TurkStream section will stretch only 15 km along the Hungarian territory, the Russian President said. "In general, we can coordinate it with our colleagues and start this work as early as in the beginning of the next year, and complete it rather quickly," he added.

The TurkStream gas pipeline goes across the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and then to the border with Greece. The first line is intended for supplies to the Turkish market and the second one for deliveries to countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe.

Denmark’s decision on Nord Stream 2

Russia welcomes the decision of Denmark on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, President Vladimir Putin stated.

"Yes, indeed, we have become aware today that Danish authorities issued a permit for work in their exclusive economic zone. We welcome such a decision. Denmark proved to be a responsible participant in international communications, defending its interests and its sovereignty, and interests of its principal partners in Europe, which are highly keen on diversifying supplies of Russian hydrocarbons to the European market," Putin said.

The Danish Energy Agency granted a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to construct a section of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline southeast of the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, the agency reported in a press release on Wednesday. Nord Stream 2 AG, the project operator, said it would initiate the preparatory work and the pipelay in Denmark in coming weeks.

Readiness for Normandy Four meeting

The Russian president said he was ready for Normandy Four meetings, but they need through preparations.

"We are always ready for any meetings, including the Normandy Four talks, in case they are arranged thoroughly and do not end up with empty talk, but bring about tangible results, which in general could help find solutions," Putin claimed.

Pullback of forces in Donbass

Disengagement of forces in Donbass is not "an extremely thorny issue," but it has an enormous impact on the conflict settlement, Vladimir Putin noted.

"It is not an extremely thorny issue in fact, [namely] the disengagement of conflicting parties along the contact line in two inhabited localities," the Russian leader said.

"It has been dragging on for years," he added. "I am unaware whether the Ukrainian authorities will find a final solution to this issue, but much depends on it from the point of view of settling the situation in Donbass," Putin stressed.

Support for Christians in Middle East

Christians in the Middle East are struggling and Russia does its best to support them, the Russian leader said.

"The Middle East is the cradle of Christianity. Nevertheless, the Middle Eastern Christians are literally living through hardship today. They are being persecuted, killed, raped and robbed. Russia does everything possible to support Christians in the Middle East," Putin stated.

Syrian Constitutional Committee

Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be able to discuss the constitutional reform without outside interference, he told a press conference on the outcomes of the talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"The work of the Constitutional Committee, the creation of which was in many ways aided by Russia along with its partners from Turkey and Iran, will facilitate political regulation of the Syrian crisis," Putin said. "As you know, a few hours ago, the first session of this committee began in Geneva. Within this committee, the government, the opposition and representatives of civil society will be able to work on the constitutional reform, state-building and sustainable development of the country directly, without outside interference."