Turk Stream to be commissioned as scheduled - Novak

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 27. /TASS/. The Turk Stream gas pipeline will be built in due time as scheduled, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday.

"Construction works are continued. The contractor organization guarantees that they would be over as scheduled," Novak said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

On October 23, the Amsterdam District Court ruled to seize 100% of shares in South Stream Transport B.V., a company building the pipeline’s offshore section, in a lawsuit filed by Naftogaz of Ukraine. The contractor pledged that the seizure of its shares would not tell on the construction pace or operation of the would-be pipeline.

The Turk Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to Turkey’s European part and further on to the border with Greece. The seabed section is to be 910 kilometers long and the land section will run 180 kilometers into Turkey.

The first thread is meant for gas supplies to the Turkish market. The second one will be used to supply gas to Southern and Southeastern Europe. Each thread will have a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas a year. It is planned to begin gas supplies via this pipeline in late 2019.