CSTO PA calls for enhanced security amid shift to multipolar world

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) adopted a statement during its plenary session on Monday, underscoring the imperative to reinforce international security collaboration as the world moves toward multipolarity.

"The CSTO PA advocates for intensified cooperation in upholding peace, strengthening the international security system, and countering international terrorism, extremism, organized cross-border crime, including drug and arms trafficking, as well as cybercrime," the statement declares.

The document further stresses the significance of developing common approaches to constructing an architecture of "equal and indivisible Eurasian security" that is not targeted against any specific nation or alliance. "We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to advancing policies of good-neighborliness and peaceful coexistence among states, with due consideration for each other’s national interests, and to jointly pursuing political and diplomatic resolutions to interstate conflicts and disputes," the parliamentarians emphasized.

The CSTO PA also invoked "the calamities of past world wars, which inflicted irreparable loss, suffering, and devastation upon humanity." "We recognize the perils of further escalation in international tensions, the application of force, and other forms of interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, as these could precipitate global confrontation," the statement declared.

The joint meeting of the CSTO PA Council and 18th plenary session of the CSTO PA is under the chairmanship of Vyacheslav Volodin. The agenda focuses on aligning legislation among member states, addressing challenges and threats within the CSTO’s area of responsibility, and reviewing a draft statement on ensuring international security in a multipolar world. The session includes parliamentarians from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Iran.