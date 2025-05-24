West ambivalent about strengthening multipolarity — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The West is ambivalent about strengthening multipolarity, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the annual assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy (SWAP).

"The global south and the global east see multipolarity as a chance to strengthen their sovereign development without the proliferation of neo-colonialism from the West in recent years," he said.

"It is clear that the West perceives the situation with the strengthening of multilateral principles of international life quite ambiguously."

According to Lavrov, the most important core trend remains the formation of a multipolar world. "We are sure this is a natural process," the minister said.