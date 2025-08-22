Hamas to face 'gates of hell' in Gaza until it accepts Israel’s terms — defense minister

TEL AVIV, August 22. /TASS/. The "gates of hell" will open for the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in Gaza and will remain open until the radicals accept Israel's conditions and release all hostages, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"Soon, the gates of hell will open over the heads of the murderers and rapists of Hamas in Gaza [and will remain open] until they agree to Israel's terms for ending the war, the main ones being the release of all hostages and disarmament," he wrote on his X page, commenting on the Israeli decision to approve army plans to crush the radical movement in Gaza.

"If they [Hamas] do not comply, Gaza, the capital of Hamas, will become Rafah and Beit Hanoun (cities where Israeli military operations have already been carried out - TASS)," Katz added.

The defense minister also announced that the authorities had approved the Israel Defense Forces’ operational plan against Hamas in Gaza. "We have approved the IDF's plan to defeat Hamas in Gaza with intensive fire, evacuation of residents, and ground maneuvers," Katz stated.

IDF plan for Gaza

On August 21, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the Gaza Strip, where he recorded a video statement announcing that he was there to approve the army's plan for Gaza. Netanyahu also said that he had instructed his team to begin negotiations immediately on the release of all hostages and the end of the war in Gaza on terms acceptable to Israel. According to Netanyahu, defeating Hamas and freeing all hostages will happen simultaneously.

On August 20, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to capture Gaza City. According to the Kan state broadcaster, the operation was codenamed "Gideon's Chariots II."