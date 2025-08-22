Germany's desire to send military to Ukraine indicates readiness to enter war — expert

BERLIN, August 22. /TASS/. The intention of politicians to deploy German military personnel in Ukraine signals their readiness to join the conflict, Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert of Germany’s Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance — Reason and Justice, said.

"The discussion about the presence of the Bundeswehr military in Ukraine is extremely dangerous. Anyone who wants to deploy German soldiers on the border with Russia is actually signaling Germany's readiness to enter the war. Such discussions are irresponsible," Dagdelen said.

In her opinion, some German politicians give the impression that "they want to turn Germany into a leading European power to oppose Russia, even at the cost of a military conflict with a nuclear power. Such self-confidence, especially from the politicians of the government of [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz, [German Defense Minister Boris] Pistorius and the Green Party are catastrophic. Even the Left Party does not seem to want to stand aside and calls for an all-out economic war against Russia. Rosa Luxemburg and Karl Liebknecht would turn over in their graves," said Dagdelen.

When asked about possible provision of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, the political scientist noted that the current "German government is capable of anything when it comes to arms supplies. The consequences of supplying cruise missiles or long-range missiles will be unpredictable. It is not necessary to hide behind the alleged joint production of missiles capable of hitting Moscow. The danger remains," she said. According to Dagdelen, diplomacy, not escalation, is needed to end the conflict in Ukraine.

There is a hot discussion in Germany about the possible deployment of military personnel to Ukraine. At a press conference following the talks at the White House, Merz left this issue open. He promised to discuss it with the coalition in Berlin, up to the question of whether the Bundestag will have to make "decisions requiring a mandate."

On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia does not accept any deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.