US receives details of Russia, Ukraine’s negotiating positions, work underway — Vance

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. The United States has received specific details of Russia and Ukraine’s negotiating positions and is currently working with them, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"Again, we finally got the details. We're working on them, but we haven't figured everything out," he said in an interview with the Fox News TV channel.

"Ukraine wants to know that it's not going to get invaded again by Russia. Wants to know that it's got territorial integrity long into the future. The Russians want certain pieces of territory, most of which they've occupied, but some of which they haven't. So that is really where the meat of the negotiation is," Vance said.