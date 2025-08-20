Several NATO chiefs of defense continue discussions on guarantees for Kiev — news agency

BRUSSELS, August 20. /TASS/. Several NATO chiefs of defense are still discussing so-called security guarantees for Kiev after a staff teleconference ended without practical results, Reuters reported, citing a source in Washington.

According to the news agency, NATO Military Committee head Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone "was holding the talks that also involved around half a dozen other NATO chiefs of defense." "There were no results yet since the topic of security guarantees had not been discussed in detail at a video conference of all NATO chiefs of defense earlier in the day," the source noted.

He also pointed out that there is no deadline for making decisions since the proposals on security guarantees must be formulated by the political leaders of the NATO member countries, not the servicemen.

Earlier, a TASS source in Brussels reported serious disagreements among NATO countries regarding the mandate of the forces intended to deter Russia. The possible deployment of these forces to Ukraine after the conflict is being discussed as a potential security guarantee for Kiev without NATO membership.

"Intense discussions on the format of security guarantees for Ukraine have now run into the problem of the forces' mandate. There are serious disagreements," he said. "Roughly speaking, what should these forces do if they come under fire? Should they evacuate immediately or get involved in combat operations?" the source pointed out.

The source made it clear that many NATO countries are deeply concerned about the significant rise in the likelihood of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO.