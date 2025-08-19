Iranian president arrives in Belarus on official visit

MINSK, August 19. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in the Belarusian capital on an official visit, the BelTA news agency reported.

According to it, the president was met at the airport by Belarusian Industry Minister and co-chair of the Belarusian-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation Andrey Kuznetsov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lukashevich, Belarusian Ambassador to Iran Dmitry Koltsov, and Iranian envoy to Minsk Sanei Alireza.

On Wednesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart. The meeting will take place at the Palace of Independence. This will be followed by the signing of bilateral documents aimed at expanding the partnership between the two countries.

Lukashenko and Pezeshkian are expected to discuss cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and industrial cooperation; the implementation of joint initiatives in science, technology, and education; and interaction between the two countries within international structures, including the EAEU, the SCO, BRICS, and the UN. Issues of regional and international security will also be in the spotlight.

Before Belarus, the Iranian president visited Armenia.