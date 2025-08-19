Hungary to continue discussing with allies organization of Europe-Russia summit — Orban

BUDAPEST, August 19. /TASS/. Hungary will continue discussions with its allies on the organization of the summit of European countries and Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday commenting on the results of the EU online summit.

He stated that Hungary "welcomes the steps taken at the talks" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska and "supports the further negotiation process, especially the next meeting between Trump and Putin."

"We continue discussing the Hungarian initiative aimed at getting the EU into the organization of a Europe-Russia summit as soon as possible," Orban wrote on his account in Facebook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta designated as extremist).

The Hungarian prime minister earlier called on the leaders of leading European countries, including France and Germany, to organize a high-level meeting with Russia, following the example of the Russia-USA summit held last week in Alaska.

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.

On August 18, US President Donald Trump received Vladimir Zelensky, presidents of Finland and France Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, and the head of the Italian government Giorgia Meloni.

In addition, the meeting was attended by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. According to Macron, the talks focused on security guarantees for Ukraine.