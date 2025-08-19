Israel insists on release of all 50 hostages at once — state broadcaster

TEL AVIV, August 19. /TASS/. The Israeli side is studying the radical Hamas movement's response to the mediators on the Gaza deal, but insists that all 50 hostages held in the enclave be released at once, the Israeli state broadcaster Kan reported, citing a senior official.

"Israel demands the release of all 50 hostages in accordance with the principles established by the cabinet for ending the war. We are in the final stage of fighting Hamas and will not leave a single hostage behind," Kan quoted the official as saying. Meanwhile, sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the state broadcaster that the official does not rule out a partial deal "under certain conditions."

On Monday, Hamas conveyed a positive response to the mediators regarding the ceasefire proposal for the Palestinian enclave. According to Egypt's Al-Qahira Al-Ikhbariya TV channel sources, Hamas agreed to release half of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners as part of a 60-day ceasefire. The proposal also includes withdrawing Israeli troops to the borders of the enclave to ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid. Once the ceasefire is in effect, Hamas and Israel must begin negotiations for a permanent ceasefire and comprehensive agreement.