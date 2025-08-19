Trump hopes resolving Ukraine conflict gets him place in heaven

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump thinks that putting an end to the bloodshed in Ukraine could be his ticket into heaven.

"I want to end it. We're not losing American soldiers. We're losing Russian and Ukrainian soldiers mostly," he told Fox News in an interview. "If I can save 7000 people a week from being killed, I think that's pretty good."

Trump said he hopes to get into heaven, although he is "not doing well" to secure himself a spot in paradise. "If I can get to heaven, and this will be one of the reasons."

Trump added that he had already succeeded in ending the bloodshed in India's conflict with Pakistan.

"I think I saved a lot of lives with India, Pakistan. They were going at it. There were the planes were being shot down. That was going to be maybe a nuclear war, if I let that go. And I did that through trade. I was negotiating with both. I said: "I'm not going to make a trade deal with you, guys. You're fighting until you get peace.’ And I got them on the phone. I made a peace deal. And many, many deals," said Trump.