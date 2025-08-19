'Coalition of willing' confirms support for Ukraine in conflict with Russia — Polish PM

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The leaders of the so-called "coalition of the willing" countries have confirmed their continued support for Ukraine in the armed conflict with Russia, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said during a teleconference of Ukraine's allies.

"The leaders of Canada, Japan, Turkey, New Zealand, and European countries gave a realistic assessment of the meeting's results in Alaska. We all confirmed the need for continued support for Ukraine in its war with Russia," Tusk wrote on his X page.

European media previously reported that one of the main topics of the teleconference was the discussion of the so-called security guarantees for Ukraine, which, according to Europeans, should allegedly include the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine. European leaders will also seek ways to involve the US in this plan.