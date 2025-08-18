Putin holds telephone call with Kyrgyz leader Japarov on Russia-US Alaska Summit

BISHKEK, August 18. /TASS/. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation discussing results of Russia-US Summit talks in Alaska last week, the Kyrgyz presidential press office announced in a statement on Monday.

"Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on August 18," the statement reads.

"During the telephone conversation, the parties exchanged their opinions on the results of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska," the statement reads.

Anchorage Summit

On August 15, a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump took place at a military base in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours: there was a one-on-one discussion in the American leader’s limousine on the way to the main venue for the talks and a narrow "three-on-three" meeting.

The Russian side was also represented by Presidential aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the American side was represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress made in the talks, but noted that the parties had not managed to reach an agreement.