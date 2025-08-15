US top NATO commander in Europe is in Alaska for Putin-Trump Summit — CNN

NEW YORK, August 15. /TASS/. US European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Alexus Grynkewich is in Alaska to consult US President Donald Trump during the August 15 Summit Meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US broadcaster CNN reported.

CNN cited a senior NATO military official as its source reporting that "US top commander in Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, is in Alaska today to provide military advice to President Trump and Secretary of Defense [Pete] Hegseth as the president 'tries to bring this war to a peaceful close,'" according to the CNN.

The upcoming summit between Putin and Trump is scheduled for August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska. According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting will commence at 10:30 p.m. Moscow time (+3 GMT) with a one-on-one conversation.

The primary focus will be on the Ukrainian crisis, but broader issues related to peace, security, and pressing regional and international concerns will also be discussed.

This will mark the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders since June 2021, when Putin met with then-US President Joe Biden in Geneva. Notably, Putin will be the first Russian leader to visit Alaska in history.