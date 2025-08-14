Pyongyang to fix in constitution its unwillingness to improve relations with Seoul

SEOUL, August 14. /TASS/. Pyongyang doesn’t want to improve relations with Seoul and plans to fix this stance in its constitution in the future, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, deputy head of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea Kim Yo Jong, said.

"We have clarified on several occasions that we have no will to improve relations with the ROK (Republic of Korea - TASS), the U.S. faithful servant and ally, and this conclusive stand and viewpoint will be fixed in our constitution in the future," she said in a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

She also refuted South Korea’s reports that her country has dismantled at least part of loudspeakers on their shared border in response to Seoul’s such step. "We have never removed loudspeakers installed on the border area and are not willing to remove them," she emphasized.

It became known in the fall of 2024 that North Korea had amended its constitution to define South Korea as a hostile state. A proposal to this effect came from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in January 2024, who suggested that along with designating South Korea as a main enemy the constitution envisage an option for "returning South Korea’s territory" in case of a war. He also proposed to refuse from the idea of a peaceful reunification of the two Koreas.