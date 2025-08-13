Hamas ready to withdraw troops from Gaza if Israel pulls out its forces — TV

TUNIS, August 14. /TASS/. Hamas has said that it is ready to withdraw its forces from the Gaza Strip if Israel pulls out its troops to agreed places, the Al Arabiya television channel reported, citing its sources.

According to the sources, the Hamas delegation in Cairo has handed over its proposals on a potential Gaza ceasefire deal to the Egyptian mediators. "Hamas expressed readiness to withdraw its forces in exchange for Israel’s pulling out its troops to agreed localities and reiterated its commitment to preserving the lives of hostages," the sources said, adding that Hamas "demanded a written agreement with Israel" that will provide for international guarantees that Israel would drop its Gaza occupation plans and would not resume hostilities.

The sources also said that Egypt is working on a roadmap for a comprehensive agreement on Gaza to be implemented by late August.

Egypt’s Al-Qahera al-Ekhbariya television channel reported on Wednesday, citing a source, that the Hamas delegation met in Cairo with Egypt’s intelligence chief Hassan Rashind to signal its intention to resume the ceasefire talks as soon as possible. According to the source, the consultations in Cairo are focusing on ways for reaching a 60-day ceasefire agreement.